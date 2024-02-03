Top track

Boris - 2Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boris / Jas Penuela

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Boris - 2Me
Got a code?

Event information

A night of pumping, energetic minimal, deep tech, and tech house from veteran NYC-based selector Boris and rising star Jas Penuela.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Nervous Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Boris

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.