Noisem, Goetia, Blame God, Raid

Saint Vitus Bar
Mon, 19 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Noisem, Goetia, Blame God, and Raid team up for an insane banger full of Grind, Death Metal and HC flavor.

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Noisem, Goetia, Blame God

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

