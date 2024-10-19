DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Ramonas

The Boileroom
Sat, 19 Oct 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£14.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Ramonas are the very best in tribute acts to the iconic New York forerunners of punk; The Ramones.

The band began in 2004 and has since evolved into the ultimate re-creation of the 1976 spirit of the definite garage rock band. Known for high energy pe...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Ramonas

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.