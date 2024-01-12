Top track

Tekno Ravers | Milan Edition

Distretto Industriale 4
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€11.50

About

Tekno Ravers goes to Milan with a powerful line up.

Samantha Togni

Lady Maru

Fivequestionmarks

Get ready to sweat!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Il Condominio APS.
Lineup

Samantha Togni, Lady Maru, Fivequestionmarks

Venue

Distretto Industriale 4

Via Vincenzo Toffetti, 25, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

