Strings Attached ft. LOIS, Lauren Mikki and Nadia Kadek

Headrow House
Tue, 27 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are delighted to bring three of Leeds dreamiest female songwriters to be a part of Strings Attached; a unique listening experience in which artists showcase their songs in a heavenly accompaniment of a string quartet, for the first and only time, just f...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Strings Attached.
Lineup

1
Strings Attached, Nadia Kadek, Lauren Mikki and 1 more

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

