Evviva la vita -Rino Gaetano band & Dj Toky-

Viper Theatre
Sat, 27 Jan, 9:30 pm
GigsFirenze
€11.50
About

#EvvivaLaVita 💙 arriva al Viper Theatre di Firenze per una nottata di emozioni e puro divertimento!

ⓁⒾⓃⒺ ⓊⓅ

Rino Gaetano Band + DJ Toky from Virgin Radio

Serata imperidibile con la musica della Rino Gaetano Official Band e l'after show party by DJ Toky...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Le nozze di figaro 2.0.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rino Gaetano Band

Venue

Viper Theatre

Via Pistoiese, 309, 50145 Firenze FI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

