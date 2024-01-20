Top track

MaWhoo - Nduma Ndumane (feat. Da Muziqal Chef)

Mzansi 101 — Afrohouse + Ampiano + Kwaito in LA

The Stowaway
Sat, 20 Jan, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

MaWhoo - Nduma Ndumane (feat. Da Muziqal Chef)
About

SwaziSunshine & foreigner are back with another edition of MZ101 – bringing the South African and Trinidadian community in LA together with deep/long sets with the best Kwaito + Amapiano + Gqom + Afrohouse + more.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Foreigner & SwaziSunshine.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SwaziSunshine, Foreigner

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

