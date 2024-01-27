DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Our first event of the new year is right around the corner! Get ready for the one year secret.session celebration! This one is going to bring vibes to Munich. We're taking over a beautiful industrial venue that promises a unique experience. Let's make sure...
