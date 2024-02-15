Top track

All Hail Dog x Sorceress Of Sin x Planet Fatale

Hot Box
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ALL HAIL DOG:

All Hail Dog are a female fronted progressive metal band from Brighton UK. Carnival vibes, deep progressive riffs and heavy melodic vocals, their first release, 2023's DOGMA, was released to critial acclaim, and now they're set to conquer th...

Under 18 to be accompanied by a responsible adult
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sorceress of Sin, Planet Fatale, Scars of Sense

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

