DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Crushed is Bre Morell. Born and raised in Texas, she was a staple of the indie and punk scene, frequently with camera on hand, and hosting her own college radio programs. Morell finally joined the fray in 2017, becoming the lead singer of dream pop misfits...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.