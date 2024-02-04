Top track

Love My Way

crushed

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 4 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Selling fast
$22.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Crushed is Bre Morell. Born and raised in Texas, she was a staple of the indie and punk scene, frequently with camera on hand, and hosting her own college radio programs. Morell finally joined the fray in 2017, becoming the lead singer of dream pop misfits...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crushed

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

