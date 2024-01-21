DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Happy Sundays Comedy : Russell Hicks WIP

The Amersham Arms
Sun, 21 Jan, 9:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sunday 21st January 2024 9pm : Happy Sundays Comedy at The Amersham Arms New Cross :

Russell Hicks (Work In Progress)

The legendary Happy Mondays Comedy at The Amersham Arms brings you a Bonus Sunday show with a work in progress from legendary California...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Happy Mondays Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

RUSSELL HICKS, MC Sion James, Sion James

Venue

The Amersham Arms

Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6TY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

