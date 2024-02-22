DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sound Frequency Workshop

Number 90
Thu, 22 Feb, 6:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Sound frequency workshop is a sound experience that combines over 7 different sound frequencies in order to release any tension, stress , anxiety and much more

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Studio 9294
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Number 90

Main Yard, 90 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity

