Mest + invités

Backstage by the Mill
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.69

About

L'un des piliers du pop punk du début des années 2000 revient enfin à Paris !

Six ans après sa dernière venue sur le vieux continent, Mest est de retour à Paris. Le groupe mené par Tony Lovato a marqué les esprits par ses passages chez Jimmy Kimmel, en tê...

Tout public
Présenté par Opus Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Taken Days, Mest

Venue

Backstage by the Mill

92 Bis Bd de Clichy, Paris 75018
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

