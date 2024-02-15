DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sammy Boller

The Meadows
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Detroit is home to guitarist and Candyrat recording artist, Sammy Boller. Hailed by Guitar World as “one of electric guitars most promising names,” Sammy’s debut instrumental album, Kingdom Of The Sun, was released in March, 2020 to international acclaim....

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

