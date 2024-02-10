DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sounds of History: An Evening of Jazz!

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 10 Feb, 3:00 pm
GigsTucson
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Saturday February 10th

Celebrate Black History Month and listen to the future of Jazz! Local high school jazz bands will delight the audience with performances and will punctuate fascinating talks by scholars with expertise in the cultural and historical...

This is an All ages event.
Presented by The Public History Collaborative & Hotel Congress
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.