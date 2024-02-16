DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Andamento lento

Off Topic
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:00 pm
GigsTorino
€5.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Andamento lento #2 @OFF TOPIC con Frisson & Post War

Tutte le età
Presentato da Goodness APS.

Venue

Off Topic

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.