Miles Davis Kind of Blue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:00 pm
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rising star Olivia Cuttill performs Miles Davis' beloved Kind Of Blue in its entirety live with an all-star quintet of outstanding talent.

It’s difficult to express the importance of Davis’ influence to the world of jazz, with a career spanning over five...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

