DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Init

Q Club
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

INIT: Alla ricerca della spontaneità.

la nostra missione è utilizzare la musica come mezzo per ispirare e unire le persone. Crediamo che empatia, ricerca, qualità, visione e sperimentazione siano più forti di individualismo, ambizioni di mero successo e s...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Q Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Q Club

Via Padova 21, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.