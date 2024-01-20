DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sweat Vitus: Group Training

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 20 Jan, 12:00 pm
WellbeingNew York
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

GROUP TRAINING: all levels weighted strength training and cardio conditioning at Saint Vitus by NuSweat

  • Sign-ups close 30 minutes before class begins
  • Book directly with @ohaileigh for package rates
This is a 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus LLC (dba Saint Vitus Bar).
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

