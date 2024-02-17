DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Babe Haven and Sweet Spine with Paper Pills

Eulogy
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:00 pm
$17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Eulogy Presents: Babe Haven and Sweet Spine with Paper Pills

Saturday, February 17th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Babe Haven

This event is all ages.
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Paper Pills

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

