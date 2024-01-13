Top track

Green Day - Dilemma

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Green Day: 'Saviors' Album Listening Event

Resident Music
Sat, 13 Jan, 5:00 pm
PlaybackBrighton and Hove
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Green Day - Dilemma
Got a code?

About

Join us at 5pm on 13th January for an exclusive early listen to Green Day's new album 'Saviors'!

We will have exclusive freebies including button badges, stickers, posters available on a first come, first serve basis and a giveaway including t-shirts, lyr...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Green Day

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.