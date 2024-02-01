DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jacob Hawley and Elliot Steel Tour Previews

Camden Comedy Club
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jacob Hawley and Elliot Steel, viral talk-to-camera instagram comedians and promising young talents for almost 10 years, prepare for their UK tours.

Jacob Hawley: Space

New stand up show from award-winning comedian Jacob Hawley. Politics for idiots, femi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jacob Hawley, Elliot Steel

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open7:15 pm

