The Mary Wallopers

Troxy
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £28.39

About

This is a 14+ event.

With their debut album out now and a massive tour of Ireland/UK and Europe, The Mary Wallopers are taking their unique and joyous vision of the historic music of their home country out into the world.

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Metropolis.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Mary Wallopers

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

