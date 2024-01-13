DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Our annual punk festival, Resolution, is back again for January 2024. Thurs 4th – TV Smith + Alvin Gibbs & The Disobedient Servants + The Derellas
Fri 5th – The Vapors + Eryx London
Sat 6th – The Boys + Dirty Strangers + The Vulz
Sun 7th – Conflict + Th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.