Héloïse Werner Album Launch: close-ups

Purcell Room
Fri, 28 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Héloïse Werner, the innovative composer, soprano and star-on-the-rise, launches her new album at a special concert featuring plenty of musical surprises.

close-ups (Delphian Records) is an inventive, virtuosic and powerful programme for voice and strings,...

For ages 7+
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Héloïse Werner

Venue

Purcell Room

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

