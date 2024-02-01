Top track

Mike Viola - Paul McCarthy

Mike Viola And Everybody Else

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$25.49

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Mike Viola And Everybody Else

2/1/2024 at Gold-Diggers

21+

Mike Viola is a producer, musician, songwriter and singer. Viola may be best known for his work with Panic! at the Disco, Andrew Bird, Ryan Adams, Jenny Lewis, Fall Out Boy...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mike Viola

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open8:00 pm

