Mark Sultan + special guests 3LH, Bent Duo and The Thingz

Alex's Bar
Sun, 10 Mar, 2:00 pm
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mark Sultan of King Khan & BBQ Show returns to Alex's Bar with very special guests 3LH, Bent Duo and The Thingz! w/DJs Polyester and Master Droog!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Mark Sultan

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

