DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Martin Turner ex-Wishbone Ash

The Forge
Thu, 3 Oct 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Following the success of their 2023 tour, which featured Wishbone Ash’s 1973 Live Dates double live album performed in its entirety, Martin Turner and his band return to the concert stages in 2024 to perform its sequel, Live Dates Volume II.

Wishbone Ash...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.