DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hailing from a sleepy town on the south coast of England, The Manatees (Jay, Tyler & Miller) combine hip-hop samples, funk inspired bass lines, thrashing guitars and candid lyrics to carve out their own soundscape within modern rock.
The three school frie...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.