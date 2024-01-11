DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hall Of Fame

Le Jade
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
DJBordeaux
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tous les mois, Hall Of Fame s'installe a Bordeaux ! Dans chaque édition, le meilleur de la nouvelle scène DJ performe en direct et au plus près du public.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par hall of fame.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Jade

61 Quai Lawton, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
700 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.