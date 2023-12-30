DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Purple Disco Machine at Oasis: New Years Miami

Oasis Wynwood
Sat, 30 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsMiami
About

Step into the disco machine and surrender to the music with this 12-hour party as we welcome the new year!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Jake Resnicow
Venue

Oasis Wynwood

2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

