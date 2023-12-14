DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bad Blood : A Taylor Swift Bar Night

Musica
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
Our original dance party was cancelled so we're improvising by playing a curated Taylor Swift music video playlist. Dance, sing along, have fun.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Musica.
Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

