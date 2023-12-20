DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chunky Stagione 3 - Episodio 2

ARCI Tavola Tonda
Wed, 20 Dec, 9:00 pm
ComedyPalermo
Selling fast
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CHUNKY STAGIONE 3 E2

Sentite quest'aria di festa natalizia, avete indovinato, è CHUNKY DICEMBRE!

LINE UP:

Roberto Anelli e Salvo di Paola vi accoglieranno come solo loro sanno fare con un nuovo ospite, direttamente dall'assolata Torino: ANTONIO PIAZZA!...

All ages
Presentato da Tavola Tonda APS.

Venue

ARCI Tavola Tonda

Via Paolo Gili 4, 90138 Palermo Palermo, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm
99 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.