Club Blush - An Ethereal & Euphoric Dance Night

Soda Bar
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
PartySan Diego
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
*This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.
*Free w/ RSVP before 10PM

Club Blush is a one of a kind touring euphoric and ethereal dance night.

Join us under the lights as we dance to the best tracks in electronic from your favorite arti...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda & Pauz
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

