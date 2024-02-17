Top track

Unlimited Touch - In the Middle

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LOW LIFE presents RUNWAY

Corsica Studios
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Unlimited Touch - In the Middle
Got a code?

About

You're giving me air crew, air kiss, air rage, mile high clubbers, destination unknown. Ready for take off. Dress: cabin crew. Any actual real cabin crew who turn up on the night in full uniform, will get in for free (with proof obvs.)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Low Life.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sarahtonin, Frank Broughton, Bill Brewster

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.