Happy Apple - Youth Oriented

An Evening with Happy Apple

Icehouse
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
$25 ADVANCE (+fees) // $35 AT THE DOOR // $35 PREMIUM BALCONY SEATING (+ fees) // 6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOW START

Happy Apple is an American jazz trio. Formed in 1996 in Minneapolis, the members of the band are Dave King (drums), Michael Lewis (saxop***...

All ages
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Happy Apple

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

