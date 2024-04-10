Top track

City of Police

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stuck

The Peer Hat
Wed, 10 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

City of Police
About

Chicago post-punks make their Manchester debut, following the release of Freak Frequency — a compositionally challenging record equipped with menace, yet dotted with vibrant fun.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern + The Beauty Witch
Lineup

Stuck

Venue

The Peer Hat

14 Faraday St, Manchester M1 1BE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

