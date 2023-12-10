DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Movie: The Muppet Christmas Carol

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sun, 10 Dec, 6:00 pm
FilmLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get ready to embark on a heartwarming journey through Dickensian London as we bring the holiday spirit to life in a unique and memorable way!

Join us at our Brewhall for a special evening featuring a screening of the beloved classic: The Muppet Christmas...

All ages
Presented by Signature Brew.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

