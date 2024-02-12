Top track

POCKET - My Memory Is Dead

POCKET (LIVE) + Murgida

POPUP!
Mon, 12 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après une longue expérience en groupe, notamment avec Colours in the Street dont il est le co-fondateur, POCKET se lance en solo, tissant un univers singulier autour de ses compositions pop teintées de nostalgie.

S'inspirant de figures marquantes de la fo...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par COOKIE RECORDS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
175 capacity

