BEN PLG

Le Marché Gare
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€24.50

About

La musique de BEN plg reflète le réel avec justesse, sans poudre aux yeux : rude mais teintée de lumineuses notes d'espoir. Ces petits riens qui s'impriment dans nos souvenirs, ces “diamants dans la rétine". Toujours les deux pieds sur le trottoir, les mad...

Présenté par HIGH-LO
Lineup

BEN plg

Venue

Le Marché Gare

4-6, Place Hubert Mounier, Lyon, 69002
Doors open8:00 pm

