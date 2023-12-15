Top track

Elf Kid - Golden Boy

KYSO SOUND: Oldboy, Dunman, CHAMBER45, Renz, Vicx

Venue MOT Unit 18
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come down to the best warehouse Venue in London for a night of grime,bass and thumping UK garage.

Lineup subject to change.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by KYSO SOUND.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dunman, Elf Kid, Chamber45 and 4 more

Venue

Venue MOT Unit 18

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

