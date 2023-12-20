Top track

Dog Race - Terror

Dog Race + Mên An Tol + Sam Crowe + more

The Old Blue Last
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from Bedford, Dog Race willingly lug their haunting, captivating electronic indie sound further down south for a mid-week showcase. Support coming in hot from London-based Mên An Tol, with more to be announced.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Old Blue Last.
Lineup

Dog Race

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

