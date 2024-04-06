DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Yissy Garcia & Friends

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $36.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Yissy García, composer and drummer, is one of the most powerful artists of the new generation of Cuban musicians. Considered one of Cuba’s most dynamic and innovative musicians who defies genre and tradition with every funky groove, she demonstrates the ar...

All ages
Presented by FUNDarte
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yissy García

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

