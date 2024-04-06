DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yissy García and Bandancha

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 6 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $36.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Women on the Drums by Yissy García and Bandancha. Yissy García, composer and drummer, is one of the most powerful artists of the new generation of Cuban musicians. Considered one of Cuba’s most dynamic and innovative musicians who defies genre and traditio...

All ages
Presented by FUNDarte
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yissy García

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.