DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Biggest Hip Hop New Year Eve

Solum Paris
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €55.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Venez vivre l'un des plus important et magique reveillon du 31 décembre (+2000 personnes) dans le cadre dingue du Solum (ex faust)

Le meilleur du Hip Hop, de l'afrobeat, du Rnb... dans un cadre a couper le souffle niveau son et lumieres !

Sous le magnifi...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Majors Prod.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Solum Paris

Pont Alexandre III, 75008 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.