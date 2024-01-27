DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Love Injection 9th Anniversary: Love Injection All Night Long with Mark Grusane, Butter + Monk One

Public Records
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Love Injection 9 Year Anniversary

Sound Room: Love Injection All Night Long / Doors: Richard Alvarez

Atrium: Mark Grusane with Butter

Upstairs: Monk One

Limited tickets will be sold at the door.

Public Records aims to provide a safer space for all.We...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mark Grusane, Monk One

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.