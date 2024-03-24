DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Montreal-based vocalist and bandleader Vox Sambou from Haiti channels the spirit of Fela Kuti and Bob Marley, making uplifting, joyful, charged music that combines Afrobeat, funk, reggae, hip-hop and rhythms from all across the African diaspora.
