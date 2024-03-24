DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vox Sambou

The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall
Sun, 24 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Montreal-based vocalist and bandleader Vox Sambou from Haiti channels the spirit of Fela Kuti and Bob Marley, making uplifting, joyful, charged music that combines Afrobeat, funk, reggae, hip-hop and rhythms from all across the African diaspora.

10+ U16’s accompanied by an adult. ID required for 16+
Presented by Band on the Wall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open8:30 pm

