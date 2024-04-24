Top track

Static on the Radio

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jim White

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 24 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Static on the Radio
Got a code?

About

Jim White live at Eddie's Attic!

Jim White gets around. When he’s not releasing his own critically acclaimed solo albums he splits time producing records for other artists, exhibiting his visual art in galleries and museums across the US and Europe and pu...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jim White

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.