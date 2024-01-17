DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concert MARIUS

Le Food Society Paris
Wed, 17 Jan, 8:45 pm
Artist signingParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Food Society devient salle de concert. Tous les mercredis, le programmateur de Sofar Sounds Paris vous fait découvrir ses pépites.

Entrée libre (selon la capacité).

Pour s'y rendre :

Metro ligne 13 : Gaîté

Métro ligne 4, 6 et 12 : Montparnasse-Bienvenü...

All ages
Présenté par Food Society Paris.
Le Food Society Paris

68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Doors open8:45 pm

