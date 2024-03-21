Top track

BCUC - Insimbi

BCUC - Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness

Ramona
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

BCUC - Insimbi
About

Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness are a six/ seven member band from Soweto, South Africa. Their music has been described as "afro-psychedelic future pop". The band formed in 2003, and sings in all 11 of the official languages of South Africa.

They dr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ramona
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BCUC

Venue

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

